Congratulations! Phone Bhoot actor Ishaan Khatter shifted to a sea-facing flat in Bandra

Rajesh Khattar and Neliima Azeem’s son and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter made his Bollywood debut with Beyond The Clouds and will be next seen in Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 16:35
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter has shifted from Andheri to Bandra. Reportedly, he personally took a keen interest in redoing the interiors and now that all the work is complete, Ishaan has shifted into the sea-facing flat.

A source revealed that, "Ishaan Khatter decided to move out of his mom Neliima Azeem's house to experience his bachelor life at his own bachelor pad, and hence, rented a sea-facing apartment in Bandra. He did a small puja a few weeks ago along with his mom, brother Shahid Kapoor and sister-in-law, Mira Rajput at his new home. And finally moved in last week.”

He is on rent there for the next three years. Day before yesterday Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput joined Ishaan for lunch at his bachelor's pad.

Ishaan, son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neliima Azeem, made his acting debut with Beyond The Clouds, which was directed by Majid Majidi. He then starred in Dharma Productions' Dhadak in 2018, which marked the debut of late actor Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

He was last seen in Khaali Peeli with rumoured ex-girlfriend Ananya Panday. He also featured in Mira Nair's web series A Suitable Boy, co-starring Tabu. He will soon be seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credit: Pinkvilla

