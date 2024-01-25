Confirmed! Thalapathy69 to be directed by Thalapathy Vijay Karthik Subbaraj, here are the details

MUMBAI: Actor Thalapathy Vijay is indeed one of the popular names we have in the acting space, the actor over the time with his movies and different characters in his movies has created a solid mark and indeed the fans always look forward to new movies of the actor.

And for all the fans now there is a news with regards to the actor Thalapathy Vijay, the upcoming movie of the actor Thalapathy69 has finally locked, yes you heard right, the next movie of the actor Thalapathy Vijay will directed by mass director Karthik Subbaraj, indeed this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and indeed this is huge news for all the fans of the actor.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has been contributing ver the time in down south with his massy movies, the directed has created some great movies like Jigarthanda, Mahaan, Jagame Thandhiram and others, and got love not only at the regional level but at the pan India level. The fans always look forward to the new movie of the filmmaker, and we are really waiting to see this mass collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Karthik Subbaraj.

It is said that the director narrated a story a few weeks ago and Thalapathy Vijay has given his nod for the project. What are your views on this, do share in the comment section below.

On the work front the actor Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Leo which was coming from direct Lokesh Kanagraj and was a part of lokiverse after Kaithi and Vikram.

