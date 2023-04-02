Congratulations! Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat finally gets married to Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani

MUMBAI: There are many pictures and videos floating all over the internet of Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani as they were about to get married today, and finally here is the good news for all the fans audience that our Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat finally gets married Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani today.

The couple got married in Bilaspur today and the pictures are floating all over the internet. Earlier we have seen the mehendi pictures of the lovely couple and the fans were showering all the love to all the pictures of the couple. Later we saw the grand wedding collection over cocktails and the pictures were winning the hearts from the celebration. And now finally these wedding pictures are grabbing the attention and winning the hearts of fans all over.

Indeed they both are looking very beautiful together, and Team TellyChakkar Congratulates this lovely couple on their big day.   

What are you views on this lovely couple, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

