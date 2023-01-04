Congratulations! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. Read on to know more about it…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/01/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
Congratulations! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child

MUMBAI:Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. After dating for around five years, they tied the knot in 2018, and they have given their fans a lot of couple goals. 

In the past, many times there have been rumors of Deepika being pregnant and the couple expecting their first child. But, now TellyChakkar has come to know through sources that the Bajirao Mastani jodi is expecting their first child together. Yes, you read it right! 

Also Read: Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb

While there have been speculations about issues in their marriage, we have exclusively come to know that the couple will be turning parents this year and are looking forward to starting their family soon. Isn't this the perfect good news? 

Talking about their movies, Deepika has films like Fighter, Project K, and The Intern remake lined up. Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Clearly, the power couple has a great lineup of films.

Well, we are sure everyone is very happy to read this good news, but we would also like to remind everyone, that today is 1st April and it’s HAPPY APRIL FOOL'S DAY ;) 

So, whatever you read above was a small prank that we did for all our readers on April Fool’s Day.

Note: The above article is written just for fun and we don't intend to hurt anyone and hope it is taken in a light-hearted way. We love Deepika and Ranveer! 

Also Read: Deepika Padukone is the Queen of classic black dresses! Check out the outfits here!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Bajirao Mastani Padmaavat Fighter Project K The Intern Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/01/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Congratulations! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child
MUMBAI:Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. After dating for around five...
MasterChef Season 7: “I have not only won the show, but also won the trust of my father; will soon start a business with Gurkirat” - Nayanjyoti Saikia, winner of the show
MUMBAI:MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and audience loves watching it as various...
MasterChef India Season 7: Congratulations! Nayanjyoti Saikia emerges as the winner of the show
MUMBAI:MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and audience love watching it as various...
Exclusive! “Mumbai is the hub of actors and would love to work with all great talents” Anirban Bhattacharya
MUMBAI:Actor Anirban Bhattacharya has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his beautiful acting...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Destiny Plans! Akshara forced to go back to Abhimanyu
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! “I would really love to do what Tabu has done in the movie Andhadhun” Vedika Dutt
MUMBAI:Actress Vedika Dutt, who has been winning the hearts of the fans with her beautiful projects, the actress is now...
Recent Stories
Congratulations! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child
Congratulations! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! “Mumbai is the hub of actors and would love to work with all great talents” Anirban Bhattacharya
Exclusive! “Mumbai is the hub of actors and would love to work with all great talents” Anirban Bhattacharya
Exclusive! “I would really love to do what Tabu has done in the movie Andhadhun” Vedika Dutt
Exclusive! “I would really love to do what Tabu has done in the movie Andhadhun” Vedika Dutt
Interesting! Bollywood songs that had lyrics in regional languages but still grabbed everyone’s attention
Interesting! Bollywood songs that had lyrics in regional languages but still grabbed everyone’s attention
Must Read! On this International transgender day, check out the actors who played transgender in their movies
Must Read! On this International transgender day, check out the actors who played transgender in their movies
Must Read! Who is Vinali Bhatnagar, actress paired opposite Siddharth Nigam
Must Read! Who is Vinali Bhatnagar, actress paired opposite Siddharth Nigam
Must Read! It’s a wrap for Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan, here is when the teaser will be out
Must Read! It’s a wrap for Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan, here is when the teaser will be out