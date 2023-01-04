Congratulations! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child

MUMBAI:Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. After dating for around five years, they tied the knot in 2018, and they have given their fans a lot of couple goals.

In the past, many times there have been rumors of Deepika being pregnant and the couple expecting their first child. But, now TellyChakkar has come to know through sources that the Bajirao Mastani jodi is expecting their first child together. Yes, you read it right!

While there have been speculations about issues in their marriage, we have exclusively come to know that the couple will be turning parents this year and are looking forward to starting their family soon. Isn't this the perfect good news?

Talking about their movies, Deepika has films like Fighter, Project K, and The Intern remake lined up. Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Clearly, the power couple has a great lineup of films.

Well, we are sure everyone is very happy to read this good news, but we would also like to remind everyone, that today is 1st April and it’s HAPPY APRIL FOOL'S DAY ;)

So, whatever you read above was a small prank that we did for all our readers on April Fool’s Day.

Note: The above article is written just for fun and we don't intend to hurt anyone and hope it is taken in a light-hearted way. We love Deepika and Ranveer!

