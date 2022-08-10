Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb

Ranveer who has given us some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema like Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, among others has been declared as the top celebrity when it comes to brand endorsements leaving behind Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli.
MUMBAI :Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The actor has been part of the film industry for more than a decade now and doesn’t plan on slowing down.

Ranveer who has given us some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema like Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, among others has been declared as the top celebrity when it comes to brand endorsements leaving behind Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli.
Ranveer is India’s most valuable celebrity with a brand value of around USD 181.7 million(15,01,70,50,750.00). Next comes Virat Kohli, who is a little behind him and stands at the brand value of USD 176.9 million.

The Kroll celebrity brand valuation study of 2022 listen around 25 celebs including celebs from entertainment and Sports world. Ranveer Singh seems to have topped the list. Even though his last few films have not done well, his popularity seems to be unaffected.
The top five celebs in brand valuation are Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone.
Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rock Aur Rani KI Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.
