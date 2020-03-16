Shocking! Ranveer Singh is getting massively trolled on his recent public appearance, netizens are saying 'finally nange uncle ke pass Kapde Aa Gaye'

Actor Ranveer Singh is getting some unhealthy comments on social media with on his latest public appearance, 'Naked uncle ke pass finally kapde Gaye' netizens says

MUMBAI: Also known as the powerhouse of energy superstars, Ranveer Singh has created a strong mark at the box office of India not only with his amazing acting but also with his fashion. Over the time with his amazing acting projects and his fashion sense the actor has been grabbing the attention of the fans.

Recently the actor was seen grabbing the attention of the fans and making headlines for his naked photoshoot for a magazine which had grabbed the attention and invited few unhealthy comments.


Having said that Ranveer Singh is currently getting unhealthy comments on his latest public appearance, the actor is looking handsome in this video but there are few people who are trolling the actor for his dressing again, check out the comments below

As we can see these comments netizens are addressing the actor as the ‘nange uncle’ and commenting that finally he had bought some clothes. We have also seen many NGO and organisations donating clothes to Ranveer Singh, they are saying finally these clothes have reached the actor.

What are your views on the actor Ranveer Singh and on these comments coming from netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

 On the professional front actor Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the movie Cirkus which is directed by Rohit Shetty and it will also star Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma laong with the actor.

 For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

