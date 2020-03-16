Oops! Janhvi Kapoor gets massively trolled for her unprofessional behaviour towards a journalist

Janhvi Kapoor in a recent media interaction was seen behaving in an unprofessional manner with a journalist that annoyed the netizens who trolled her brutally and compared her to her late mother Sridevi

movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs getting trolled for some or the other reason is nothing new. And this time Good Luck Jerry actress Janhvi Kapoor became the victim of the trolls. One video interview of Good Luck Jerry actress Janhvi Kapoor has surfaced online and she has been getting slammed for rude and unprofessional behaviour and people are recalling how professional Sridevi was.

Recently a female journalist made all the effort to question the actress however, Janhvi was not being respectful towards her and the netzines felt that she was being unprofessional and arrogant. Janhvi in the defence of her behaviour was seen saying to the journalist that she is extremely tired and exhausted.

"I am exhausted. I don't know how I am going to do this. I landed... I finished shooting... I took a flight, but my flight got cancelled. I didn't sleep all night. I landed... and I was like ok I will go to the gym because I need to look fit. I don't know what I did at the gym because I was so sleepy. I don't know what I have said at any of these interviews because I am so sleepy."

The actress recently faced a lot of trolling after her appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 along with Sara Ali Khan. On the show, Janhvi said that she would like to do a film called Nepotism with her brother Arjun Kapoor.

