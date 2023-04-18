Congratulations! Ileana D’cruz pregnant with first child, mom Samira writes “Can’t wait”

The actress who previously was a big name down South has now made a surprising announcement on her Instagram page.
Ileana D’cruz

MUMBAI: Ileana D’Cruz is one of the most stunning actresses we have in Bollywood. With the few films that she has worked in, she has made a name for herself and left a strong mark with films like Barfi and Baadshaho. The actress who previously was a big name down South has now made a surprising announcement on her Instagram page.

Ileana’s fans will be elated to know that the actress is going to be a mum soon! Yes, you heard right. She has posted an adorable picture of a baby onesie along with a picture of herself wearing a necklace with the pendant ‘mama’ on it. She captioned the pictures, “Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling”

It is yet not clear who the father of the baby is but Ileana’s fans are over the moon with this good news. Previously there were rumors that Ileana was dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. 

Fans poured in sweet messages for the Barfi actress. One wrote, “Congrats darling!” another one wrote, “Congratulations you beautiful human being” One commented “Are you married who's the dad”

Celebs like Shibani Akhtar wrote, “ahhhh congratulations my love this is amazing news”, Sendhil Ramamurthy wrote, “WHAAAAT? Congrats”. Ileana’s mom Samira wrote, “Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby… can’t wait”

Check out the post here;

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in the film The Big Bull alongside Abishek Bachchan in 2021, where she played a journalist. She hasn’t announced any new projects thereafter.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Congratulations! Ileana D’cruz pregnant with first child, mom Samira writes “Can’t wait”
