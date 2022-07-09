Congratulations! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone welcomes home a new member, details inside

Deepika Padukone purchased the top enviable model in the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS worth Rs 2.80 crore and reportedly the car is registered under the name of the Piku actress

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 15:56
movie_image: 
Congratulations! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone welcomes home a new member, details inside

MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone is one of the most loveable actresses of Bollywood. The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film project K and will next be seen in Pathaan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. According to the latest media reports, the Piku actress purchased the top enviable model in the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS lineup in black color worth Rs 2.8 crores.

Also Read: Oh NO! From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor, check out THESE B-town celebs who faced legal battles for the reasons that will leave you in splits

The swanky car is utterly luxurious and boats five seats in eight varied colours. The car offers an over-speed warning, lane departure warning, high-beam assists, eight airbags, and boasts anti-glare mirrors, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and 27 speaker’s set-ups among other features.

Reportedly, the car is registered under the name of the actress.

Also Read: WOW! Move Aside Deepika Padukone, Shehnaaz Gill is the new queen of fashion in B-Town! Pictures Inside!
 
Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Now, she has interesting projects lined up for her audience.

Apart from Pathaan, up next, Deepika will be sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Fighter, and then she also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, among other films. We cannot wait to see how she weaves her magic into the roles on the silver screen!

Credit: Times Now

Bollywood movies Deepika Padukone Pathaan Fighter Project K Piku Bajirao Mastani Padmaavat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 15:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
SURPRISING! THIS is how Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey actress Yesha Rughani was discovered
MUMBAI :  Yesha Rughani is an actress known for her recent portrayal of the character Gungun in the Star plus show...
Pishachini: Woah! Pavitra makes a promise, Rani becomes suspicious
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s new show Pishachini has created a lot of buzz among the fans. The show is based in the quaint town...
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Interesting! Vidhi tries to Impress Dev and Staff
MUMBAI: Na Umra Ki Seema Ho (NUKSH), which airs on Star Bharat, is next coming up with an interesting story track....
Maddam Sir: Heart-touching! Karishma and Kareena’s tiff again, Karishma realises her mistakes this time
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
EXCLUSIVE! Alka Mogha opens up on bagging Ekta Kapoor's show Parineetii, shares about her character, her experience of working with the star cast and much more
MUMBAI :  Alka Mogha who was last seen in Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke aise Bhi Season 3 was away from small...
Imlie : Wow! Fans praise Fahmaan Khan for his performance in the latest episode says “ What a brilliant actor you are for today’s performance you deserve a standing ovation one of the finest actors of television”
MUMBAI :  Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Bollywood actress Radhika Apte reveals she had to do THIS for a film audition, Scroll down to know more
Shocking! Bollywood actress Radhika Apte reveals she had to do THIS for a film audition, Scroll down to know more
Latest Video