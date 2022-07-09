Congratulations! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone welcomes home a new member, details inside

MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone is one of the most loveable actresses of Bollywood. The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film project K and will next be seen in Pathaan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. According to the latest media reports, the Piku actress purchased the top enviable model in the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS lineup in black color worth Rs 2.8 crores.

Also Read: Oh NO! From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor, check out THESE B-town celebs who faced legal battles for the reasons that will leave you in splits

The swanky car is utterly luxurious and boats five seats in eight varied colours. The car offers an over-speed warning, lane departure warning, high-beam assists, eight airbags, and boasts anti-glare mirrors, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and 27 speaker’s set-ups among other features.

Reportedly, the car is registered under the name of the actress.

Also Read: WOW! Move Aside Deepika Padukone, Shehnaaz Gill is the new queen of fashion in B-Town! Pictures Inside!



Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Now, she has interesting projects lined up for her audience.

Apart from Pathaan, up next, Deepika will be sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Fighter, and then she also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, among other films. We cannot wait to see how she weaves her magic into the roles on the silver screen!

Credit: Times Now