Congratulations! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to welcome their first child

Taking to her Instagram handle actress Alia Bhatt shared that the actress is pregnant, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to welcome their first child

 

MUMBAI : No doubt Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood industry, right from their dating rumours of the couple till the marriage everything has been the talk of the town of the couple.

Also the marriage of the couple was one of the much awaited marriages of Bollywood industry and it was the talk of the nation.

And now there is big news for all the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans, actress Alia Bhatt is going to become a mom soon. Yes you heard right, actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor all set to Grace the journey of parenthood.

Taking to ot her Instagram handle actress Alia Bhatt shared this news and captioned, ‘Our baby ….. coming soon.

No doubt this is great news for all the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans and we look forward to see some beautiful Maternity photoshoot of mom to be actress Alia Bhatt.

What are your views on this beautiful couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to be seen for the first time on big screen in the upcoming movie Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukherjee.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

