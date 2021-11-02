CONTROVERSIAL! Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a note on Instagram after it comes into notice that Raj Kundra has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts

MUMBAI: The past few months have been a tough time for Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her family with her husband Raj Kundra being involved in a case of allegedly producing and distributing hotshot videos through mobile apps in 2021. He was even arrested for the same but denied all allegations on him.

Recently, it came to the notice of Internet users that Raj has deleted his presence from social media by deleting his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Shortly afterwards today, Shilpa shared an Instagram story of a page from a book on the ‘wilderness of intuition’.

The note started with a quote attributed to Alan Alda, reading, “You have to leave the city of your comfort and go into the wilderness of your intuition. What you’ll discover will be wonderful. What you’ll discover is yourself.”

A portion of the page goes on to talk about stepping out of one’s comfort zone and the need for it. “We gravitate towards comfort. We might have some complaints about our lives—things aren’t perfect—but we know who we are and where we’re going (more or less), and we feel okay about it. What happens when we step out of our comfort zone? Spending a year in another country can cause us to see ourselves and the world much differently. A great loss—or any major change—can push us into a place we never imagined,” it read.

The rest of the excerpt concluded reading, ““I need to step out of my comfort zone and see what happens. Rather than fight change, I’ll embrace it.”

When Raj was arrested, neither he nor his wife came forward to make much claims, but all Shilpa asked was the media to respect her privacy for the sake of their kids Viaan and Samisha.

Stay tuned at Tellychakkar.com for more updates.