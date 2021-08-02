Revealed! New details on why Raj Kundra was arrested

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police said that they decided to arrest Raj Kundra and his business associate Ryan Thorpe as they were trying to destroy evidence in the porn content creation and distribution case.

The Mumbai Police said this to Bombay High Court after Raj’s lawyer told before the court that his client's arrest is ‘illegal’ as the police did not serve any notice to the businessman.

Public prosecutor Aruna Pai, who appeared on behalf of Mumbai Police, said that Raj Kundra and Thorpe were served notice under Section 41A of the CrPC act and both were required to appear before a police officer. Pai added that Kundra refused to appear before the police but Thorpe accepted the notice.

Pai asserted that the police cannot be ‘mute spectators’ while the accused ‘destroy’ evidence.

“Instead of cooperating, they started deleting content from WhatsApp groups and chats. Thus, they started destroying evidence. When an accused starts destroying evidence, investigating authorities cannot be mute spectators, they have to prevent them. Therefore, in order to prevent them, they were arrested,” Aruna added.

Credits: DNA

