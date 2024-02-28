Raj Kundra opens up about son Viaan's emotional breakdown on his birthday

MUMBAI: In a recent interview, Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, shared the heartbreaking story of his son Viaan's reaction when he had to celebrate his 47th birthday behind bars. Raj Kundra, a businessman, was arrested in 2021 for his alleged involvement in the creation and distribution of p*rnographic content through apps, which had a profound impact on his family, especially his son Viaan.

Raj recalled how Viaan, then 10 years old, would send him drawings and letters in jail, expressing his love and longing for his father. Despite trying to stay strong, Viaan broke down on Raj's birthday, September 9, 2021, which deeply affected Raj as well.

Also Read: Woah! Raj Kundra to act in the film based on his experience in Arthur Road Jail

Raj described the emotional toll of being in jail, mentioning that even in such difficult circumstances, he had to be careful as others would mock and take advantage of him if he let his guard down. For Viaan, Raj was his hero, and the situation was like a bad dream for the young boy who believed his father could do no wrong.

Despite the challenges, Raj remained resilient, believing in his innocence. He was granted bail after almost two months of imprisonment. In 2022, Raj submitted an application to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claiming innocence and alleging a personal vendetta by a businessman and collusion with police officers to frame him.

The ordeal had a profound impact on Raj, Shilpa, and their family, highlighting the difficulties faced by their son Viaan during this challenging time.

Also Read: Throwback! Raj Kundra reveals about partying with Shamita Shetty after wife Shilpa Shetty falls asleep, netizens react

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.