Woah! Raj Kundra to act in the film based on his experience in Arthur Road Jail

MUMBAI : In September 2021, businessman Raj Kundra landed in a controversy for alleged creation and distribution of porn films through apps. A year after that, he decided to speak up on the issue via his social media account.

A post by him read, “One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger.”

Also read - Oh No! Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra test covid positive

Now, reports suggest that Raj Kundra’s 63 days in jail is soon to make it to the big screen.

According to sources, makers are in the final stages to present a film to put forth the happenings around his life after the controversy broke out. The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail. Also, Raj Kundra will himself be acting in the film.

The director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, but Raj Kundra will be creatively involved in all aspects – from production to script.

Also read - What! Raj Kundra responds to twitter user who asks him if his marriage with Shilpa Shetty is a sham

The film is presently in the development stage and will go on floors soon. It will trace the entire journey of Raj Kundra – from the first reports of the allegations to the media reporting, time spent in jail to the bail. It’s more of a story from Kundra and family’s point of view, the source reveals. It is expected to go on floors in the coming two months.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla



