CONTROVERSY: Aam Aadmi Party leader Preethi Menon lodges a complaint against Kangana Ranaut as she claims ‘what we got in 1947 was a BHEEK’

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is a walking-talking controversy creator. Be it social media sites or a talk show, she doesn't fail to say a few stirring comments that become controversial later.

During a recent conversation, the Manikarnika star made some controversial statements regarding the congress government and now an Aam Aadmi Party leader Preethi Menon has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against her.

During the conclave, the actress opened up about starting her family and revealed that she sees herself as a wife and mother five years down the line. She later said that India got freedom only after 2014 when Narendra Modi came into power and what we got in 1947 was a ‘bheekh.’

Her remark irked many, among them is, National Executive Member of Aam Aadmi Party, Preethi Menon, who has registered a fresh complaint against Kangana Ranaut. In an event organised by Times Now, the queen Kangana Ranaut was heard saying, ” Woh azadi nahi thi who bheekh thik, jo azaadi mili hai hai who 2014 mein mili hai.”

Preethi Menon took to her social media and shared that her political party have submitted an application to Mumbai Police, requesting strict action on Kangana Ranaut for her seditious and inflammatory statements, under sections 504, 505 and 124A.

Previously, Varun Gandhi had slammed the Thalaivii actress for her insulting comment, he tweeted in Hindi, “It is an anti-national act and must be called out as such. To not do so would be a betrayal of all those who shed blood so that today we may stand tall and free as a nation. People can never forget the infinite sacrifices of our freedom movement and the millions of lives lost and families destroyed. Belittling it all in this “shameless manner” cannot be condoned simply as a careless or callous statement.”

Responding to the politician’s tweet, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and wrote, “Even though I clearly mentioned 1857 revolution first freedom fight which was curbed… which lead to more atrocities and cruelties from the British and almost a century later freedom was given to us in (Mr.) Gandhi’s begging bowl… Ja aur roo ab (go cry more).”

Clearly, freedom of speech is something Kangana takes too seriously. (Also Read: SHOCKING! Kangana Ranaut falls into legal trouble)

CREDIT: Koimoi