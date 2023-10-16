Controversy! Did You Know? Sunny Deol allegedly attacked Dream girl, Hema Malini for Marrying Dharmendra; Know here the truth!

Many articles are being written about Hema Malini on her 75th birthday, and one of the stories that is going around the internet is that Sunny Deol allegedly attacked the actress because she wed Dharmendra.
MUMBAI: Even at this age, Sunny Deol is very close to his father Dharmendra, which is uncommon in today's society. Being a family man, Sunny Deol is known for being too possessive of his loved ones. One such story involving Sunny Deol, his stepmother, and renowned actress Hema Malini caught everyone's attention and continues to astound people. Many articles are being written about Hema Malini on her 75th birthday, and one of the stories that is going around the internet is that Sunny Deol allegedly attacked the actress because she wed Dharmendra.

The Gadar 2 actor allegedly got into a fight with Hema Malini and allegedly attacked her with a knife, referring to her as the second woman in senior actor Dharmendra's life, after his father Dharmendra wed Hema Malini. It was stated that the actor was quite angry about this.

Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol's mother and Dharmendra's first wife, publicly supported her son, refuted the reports, and became known to the public for the first time. Hema said in one of her interviews that she and Dharmendra do not now live together. Currently, Dharmendra stays with Prakash Kaur.

Hema Malini recently praised her stepson Sunny Deol after the huge success of Gadar 2 and highlighted how their family is happy and that every year, the brothers celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their stepsisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Speaking about her relationship with him, she had stated, "Everyone wonders what kind of relationship Sunny and I are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary, he is always there, along with Dharmji, especially when this accident happens. He was the first person to come and see me at home, and he saw that the right doctor was there for the stitches that were done on my face. I was really taken aback to see him showing so much interest. That shows what kind of relationship we are having".

Hema Malini was one of the most popular actresses of her era and is still referred to as the Bollywood dream girl.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit – Bollywoodlife

