Controversy! Jacqueline Fernandez WITHDRAWS plea against Conman Sukesh soon after alleging 'Harassment’

The Bollywood actress accused Sukesh of using the media to harm her reputation, but on Wednesday, the popular news portal discovered that she had withdrawn her appeal. She had also sought the court to open a case against him because he had harassed her.
Jacqueline

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandes has withdrawn the legal action she filed against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the alleged conman. The Bollywood actress accused Sukesh of using the media to harm her reputation, but on Wednesday, the popular news portal discovered that she had withdrawn her appeal. She had also sought the court to open a case against him because he had harassed her.

Also read: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar calls actress Chahatt Khanna a ‘trained liar’, says, “what was stopping her to make a complaint all these years?”

In an extortion case of Rs 200 crore involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez filed a complaint to the Delhi High Court in December 2023. The actress asked for the charge brought against her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to be dismissed in her plea agreement. All of the accusations made against Jacqueline, she upheld, were untrue, and she had been duped by Sukesh.

“The petitioner is an innocent victim of Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s maliciously targeted attack. There is absolutely no indication that she had any involvement whatsoever in aiding him to launder his purportedly ill-gotten wealth. Hence she cannot be prosecuted… under the prevention of money laundering Act,” the petition read as as per the popular news portal.

For a very long time, Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news because of the extortion case. She is one of the suspects in the case, and the Enforcement Directorate has questioned her on several occasions. Jacqueline has been accused with accepting gifts from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh, who is allegedly extorted of 200 crore.

Sukesh was allegedly in a relationship with Jacqueline. He is presently being held at Delhi's Mandoli jail in reference to the case. The actress has, however, consistently denied having a relationship with him.

Jacqueline accused Sukesh of harassment in a different letter she sent earlier this week to the Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch). She was threatened with intimidating techniques in public by a man claiming to be Sukesh, who was imprisoned at Mandoli Jail, according to a part of her letter.

“These actions do not merely impinge upon my individual rights; they strike at the heart of our justice system. The principle of witness protection, which is fundamental to the administration of justice, has been compromised, undermining the credibility and efficacy of our legal institutions. It is imperative that all communication channels available to the accused be scrutinised and stringent measures be implemented to prevent further abuse,” it added.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18
 

