Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar calls actress Chahatt Khanna a ‘trained liar’, says, “what was stopping her to make a complaint all these years?”

Sukesh has now released another letter where he has said that he never proposed to Television actress Chahatt Khanna when she met him in Tihar Jail.
MUMBAI : After actress Jacqueline Fernandez was in the news for her involvement with Imprisoned alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, now Chahatt Khanna has come into focus. Previously Sukesh had sent a handwritten letter where he had cleared Jacqueline’s name clearly mentioning that he and Jaqueline Fernandez were in a relationship and if he has given her gifts it's really not her fault. He even said that it is very unfortunate that her name was dragged into this scam.

Sukesh has now released another letter where he has said that he never proposed to Television actress Chahatt Khanna when she met him in Tihar Jail. He sent out this letter after Khanna claimed that she was forced to visit him in jail and he also went down on his knees and proposed marriage to her. She she said that she is married with two kids, he stated that he is not the right man for her.


Chahhatt also mentioned in the interview with a news portal that she came to know that he is not former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s nephew, after he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).


Sukesh who is in Mandoli jail wrote in his letter, “I have no interest to date or being with women, who are already married or have children. I am not desperate like these Gold Diggers like Chahatt. My association with Chahatt, Nikki has been only for professional reasons, for which the meetings happened, and the advance was paid.”

He further wrote, “Chahatt says she did not realize that she was in Tihar!! How can someone not know that they are entering jail for a mulaqat? Was she a 10-year-old, in fact even a 10-year-old would know what a jail looks like.”

He went on to write, “She claims that she was tricked by Pinky (Chadrashekhar’s aide Pinky Irani), so I would want to ask, an actress who has done so many projects and a well-connected person, how can she blindly trust someone and travel all the way to Delhi and come to Tihar Jail all alone? She is a trained liar. This shows what kind of stories she is making now. If she came to Tihar to meet me or if I was calling her as she claims, why did she not ever report anything to anyone or the police since 2018, what was stopping her from making a complaint all these years?”

Sukesh’s hearing on the money laundering case will next be on 15th February.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


