Revealed! THIS is the reason why Chahatt Khanna took a dig at Uorfi Javed’s outfit, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI : Chahatt Khanna recently shamed Urfi Javed for wearing bizarre outfits every time she steps out in the town. Chahatt Khanna finally opens up on why she shamed Uorfi and what was the need for the same. Because many feel that the TV actress invited an unnecessary controversy for her.

"Nothing happened, just that it was getting tough to tolerate this nonsense happening for months on social media. So, I finally spoke about it, and she replied in her level of class," Chahatt was quoted saying.

Earlier the Bade Achche Lagte Hain actress took to her Instagram stories and wrote, " Who wears this? And on the streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and the media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? It's easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you'll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom."

Uorfi Javed turned nasty with her comments and slammed Chahatt Khanna for shaming her. She also lashed out at the TV actress for shaming her and even picked on Ranveer Singh for going nude and why she doesn't have any opinion for the Bollywood actor. She even aged-shamed Chahatt and called her aunty for being too judgmental.

Credit: BollywoodLife



