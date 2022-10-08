Catfight! Uorfi Javed once again takes a dig at Chahatt Khanna over the latter’s derogative remarks

Uorfi Javed known for her bizarre fashion sense was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar

MUMBAI:  Urfi Javed's fashion sense is something that's become a daily hot topic of discussion, and it's no secret that her idiosyncratic attires draw as much wonder as they do brickbats from trolls, and at times, even from her fellow TV actresses. Recently Uorfi resumes her fight with Chahatt Khanna after the latter thought it wise to not mind her own business and called her “cheap” and alleged Urfi is “paying the media to be spotted” and follow her as she goes practically nude.

Also Read: Shocking! Paras Kalnawat’s ex Urfi Javed takes a dig at him; says “Paras is in the limelight now and since I was in a relationship with him they want to know the past, but I am not in touch with him as his girlfriend doesn’t like it”

After earlier lashing out at Chahatt Khanna for her needless, nasty comments, Urfi Javed, too, got nasty by taking a dig at her alimony payments from her ex-husband. Urfi wrote: “What is this obnoxious way of dressing up Uorfi? Apni apni Chahat hoti hai yar ;) Society k hisab se toh divorce le kar, apne ex husbands ka paisa apne Naye boyfriend pe lutana galat baat hai but karne wale karte hai yar.”

Also Read: Sad! Urfi Javed not keeping well, had to be hospitalized

Earlier, Chahatt Khanna took an unnecessary jibe out of the blue at Uorfi's style game, when she wrote on her Insta Story: “Who wears this? And on the streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and the media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? It's easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you'll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom.”

Credit: BollywoodLife

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 19:27

