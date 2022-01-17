Controversy! Netizens troll Janhvi Kapoor for wearing a pink swimsuit, deets inside

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been active on social media. The actress often keep her fans updated with her latest pictures and activities.

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a few pics today. In some of the pics, she can be seen wearing a pink swimsuit. “Self care weekend,” read her caption.

While she looked stunning and got many compliments, there were some who trolled her. Questioning her fashion choice, a fan wrote, “What kind of underwear?” Another fan commented, “Shree ji abhi jinda hoti to ye pic dekh ke kya reaction aata uska?”

Janhvi is quite active on Instagram. She has 15 million followers.

Janhvi Kapoor had tested positive along with sister Khushi Kapoor on January 3. She recovered recently.

Janhvi Kapoor has quite a few films up for release. She will be seen in Mili, Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2.

Janhvi takes her fitness pretty seriously. She is frequently snapped by the paps in her gym clothes.

Credit: BollywoodLife