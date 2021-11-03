CONTROVERSY! Witness Sam D’Souza claims Shah Rukh Khan’s manager paid money to save Aryan Khan but it was returned

MUMBAI: The last month proved to be a tough time for Shah Rukh Khan and his family with his son Aryan Khan being taken into custody for an alleged involvement in a drug bust case, and then consequently spending over three weeks in custody for that. Although the superstar’s birthday yesterday came with a ray of hope as just a few days before only Aryan was granted bail by the Mumbai High Court and the youngster made it back home for his dad’s birthday.

Also read: Happiness! Aryan Khan granted bail, Suhana Khan to join her family in Mumbai to celebrate father Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday

However, new developments have kept coming up throughout the duration of the case and now a recent development has some new details out. Sam D’Souza, one of the persons mentioned in the affidavit submitted by Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the cruise drug bust case, has went on a television interview and made a claim that SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, had paid money hoping to save the Aryan from arrest, but it was returned when they realised it was not possible.

D’Souza alleged Dadlani handing over Rs 50 lakh to KP Gosavi, another witness, but asked him to return the money after realising that he was a cheat. In his affidavit, Sail had mentioned that Gosavi, Dadlani and D’Souza met early October 3 at Lower Parel. Sail, bodyguard to Gosavi, dropped him to his Vashi residence. Gosavi later asked Sail to pick up money from outside a hotel in Tardeo. A person arrived in a car and gave Sail two bags, which he took to D’Souza at Trident Hotel. D’Souza counted the money and said it was only Rs 38 lakh, the affidavit stated. Sail claimed to have overheard a conversation where Gosavi and others discussed demanding Rs 25 crore, of which Rs 8 crore was to be paid to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

D'Souza told the TV channel that they were able to recover Rs 38 lakh from Gosavi, and the rest was contributed and paid back to Dadlani, understanding that Gosavi was a cheat. He also shared that Gosavi had saved Sail’s phone number as ‘SW’ and told him that he was under pressure from ‘SW’ (Sameer Wankhede). But it was through the Truecaller app that D’Souza realised it was Sail’s number.

He also clarified having nothing to do with the October 2 raid. He claimed to have received a call from one Sunil Patil on October 1, who claimed to have some information about the party onboard the cruise ship the next day. He asked him to connect him to the NCB. Thus, he connected Patil to Gosavi.

D’Souza confessed, assuming Gosavi to have recorded Aryan’s voice note saying, “Papa, I am in NCB’s custody,” in his phone. Aryan told Gosavi to contact Dadlani and he is believed to have sent this voice note to her to reaffirm that he has access to the NCB office and was bargaining on behalf of an NCB official.

D’Souza said he agreed to help only after Gosavi told him that no drugs were found on Aryan, after which he sent a message to Dadlani through a contact. He promised to file an affidavit in a couple of days as he claimed to have been receiving calls from unknown people and unplanned visits from people impersonating police and issuing threats.

Also read: CONTROVERSY: Amid the BRIBERY case related to Aryan Khan, Sameer Wankhede’s sister Yasmine LASHES out as his ‘MUSLIM’ ex-wife Shabana’s family!

Stay tuned at Tellychakkar.com for more updates.