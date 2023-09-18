Controversy! Zareen Khan expresses shock and disbelief on arrest warrant issued for her in alleged cheating case

MUMBAI: A Kolkata court has issued an arrest warrant for Bollywood actress Zareen Khan in connection with a case of suspected infidelity from 2018. This development is very shocking. Kolkata-based event planners filed the lawsuit.

After the investigating officer submitted a charge sheet, the Sealdah court issued the arrest warrant. Despite numerous summonses, Zareen failed to show up in court or submit a plea of not guilty to bail, which resulted in the creation of the warrant.

Zareen Khan expressed disbelief when asked about the arrest warrant and responded, "I'm sure there is no truth to this. I'm surprised too and am checking with my lawyer. Only then will I be able to give you some clarity. In the meantime, you can speak to my PR."

The controversy began in 2018 when Zareen Khan was scheduled to perform at a Durga Puja celebration in Kolkata. She did not appear, though, and her concert had to be cancelled, disappointing both organizers and audience members. According to police, one of the event organizers reported Zareen Khan and her manager for cheating in writing, which resulted in the filing of a FIR against both of them. They were then called in for interrogation.

When Zareen Khan was called in for questioning at that time, she asserted that the organizers of the event misguided her. She said they had misrepresented the occasion by informing her that notable figures, such as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, would attend. She arrived, though, and found that it was a little gathering in north Kolkata. She added that she was unable to attend the event owing to misunderstandings with regard to her accommodations and aircraft tickets.

Later, Zareen Khan filed a lawsuit against the event planners in a local court. A charge sheet was submitted against her and her management following an investigation. The actress, on the other hand, did not ask for bail or show up in court while her manager did both while doing so.

