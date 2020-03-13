News

COVID 19 effect: Salman Khan events in US, Canada postponed

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2020 04:06 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has cancelled his event 'Up Close And Personal With Salman Khan', which was supposed to take place in the United States and Canada from April 3 to 12, in the wake of coronavirus scare.

Informing Salman's fans about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted Friday morning: "#Update: The #SalmanKhan event -- Up, Close & Personal With Salman Khan -- to be held in #USA and #Canada from 3 to 12 April 2020 has been postponed. #CoronaVirus #COVID19."

Salman's postponing his North American sojourn marks the latest effect of the COVID 19 pandemic on Bollywood. Last evening, by an order of Delhi government, cinema theatres in a Capital were shut down.

Soon afterwards, Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi" became the first Bollywood biggie to call off release. The film was scheduled to release later this month. Several other Bollywood and Hollywood films have been called off.

Till now, 75 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India.

 SOURCE:  IANS

Tags Bollywood Salman Khan United States Canada North American sojourn Rohit Shetty Sooryavanshi TellyChakkar

