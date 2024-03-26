Crew actress Kareena Kapoor Khan drops some BTS that is raising the excitement bar

Taking to her Instagram handle Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped few amazing BTS pictures from the sets of her movie Crew which are definitely increasing the excitement level
movie_image: 
Kareena

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Crew has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the movie was announced. The movie that has an amazing star cast like Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pooja Bhamrrah, and Myra Singh is directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Ever since the announcement video was out the fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie, the trailer is already getting a big Thumbs up from the fans which definitely has a good one liner and comedy lines coming from all the actors.

The movie is all set to hit the big screen this week but today actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped some amazing BTS directly from the sets as she was getting ready for her scenes and she dropped some behind the scenes from her makeup room.

No doubt actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking supremely beautiful and gorgeous as she dropped these pictures and got ready for the scene. No doubt we are going to see yet another side of the actor Kareena Kapoor and all the actresses in the movie Crew.

Also read - Crew trailer leaves the Industry celebrities raving about it!

All the three actresses Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu are known for giving some versatile characters and performing some strong characters on screen, definitely it will be a treat to see them together in the upcoming movie Crew which is all set to hit the big screen on 29th March.

What are your views on these behind the scenes pictures dropped by the actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, do let us know in the comment section below.

Crew is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor under production Balaji Motion Pictures Limited, Anil Kapoor Productions.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - 'Crew' New teaser snippet Out! Witness Tabu in the Hottest Avatar!

