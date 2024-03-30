Crew box office day 1: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon's flight gets a brilliant take off

MUMBAI: Movie Crew has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since it was announced, the trailer and the songs has got a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over and we all were waiting for the movie. The movie that has some amazing star cast like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and others is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Yesterday the movie has hit the big screens and it has opened to mixed to positive response from the fans and critics all over. Talking about the day 1 collection the movie has selected around 8. 75 crore which is indeed a surprising figure. This figure shows that the movie has taken a great start at the box office and the overall report of the movie is good also that it is getting a big Thumbs up from the fans all over the nation.

Definitely this figure shows the love for cinema and for good content and we look forward to see how the movie we will perform over the weekend.

