Crew box office day 4: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer still has a good grip on the audience

It’s been 4 days since the movie has released and the movie is still garnering a lot of praise. Meanwhile, let us look at the business side of the movie to see how much the movie has collected as of today.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 12:02
movie_image: 
Crew

MUMBAI: The buzz about 'Crew' had started since the moment the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu. The audience became really curious after that.

The movie features Tabu, Kapil Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and was the subject of conversation for quite a long time mainly due to its stellar star cast.

Also read - Crew box office day 3: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer had a fantastic weekend

The movie is receiving all positive reviews from the audience. The fans are applauding performances of their favorite actresses. While the teaser built a lot of hype for the movie, the trailer was what really gave the assurance to the audience that this is what they should be looking forward to.

It’s been 4 days since the movie has released and the movie is still garnering a lot of praise. Meanwhile, let us look at the business side of the movie to see how much the movie has collected as of today.

Unexpectedly, the movie opened up to Rs 10.28 Cr India Net. and Rs 20.07 Cr worldwide gross. Since its first day, the day-to-day collection has been increasing and we can observe the curve going upward. On Sunday, which was the 3rd day for the movie, it collected Rs. 11.45 Cr India Net and 21.40 Cr. Gross worldwide.

Now according to day 4 collection, the numbers have come down to Rs 4.50 Cr. India Net while the gross worldwide amount is Rs 57.4 Cr.

We can surely say that the movie is still holding up well and the fans are loving it.

Also read - Crew: Kriti Sanon's BIGGEST box office openers before the heist comedy

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 12:02

Comments

Add new comment

