Crew box office day 7: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu starrer has got the audience hooked well

It’s been 7 days since the movie has released and even now the movie is garnering a lot of praise. Meanwhile, let us look at the business side of the movie to see how much the movie has collected as of today.
Crew

MUMBAI: The buzz about 'Crew' had started since the moment the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu. The audience became really curious after that.

Also read - Crew box office day 6: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer has still got good grip over audience

The movie features Tabu, Kapil Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and was the subject of conversation for quite a long time mainly due to its stellar star cast.

The movie has been receiving a lot of positive reviews from the audience. The fans are applauding performances of their favorite actresses and are also loving the on-screen bond that they share. While the teaser built a lot of hype for the movie, the trailer was what really gave the assurance to the audience that this is something they should surely look forward to.

Unexpectedly, the movie opened up to Rs 10.28 Cr India Net and Rs 20.07 Cr worldwide gross. Since its first day, the day-to-day collection has been increasing and we can observe the curve going upward. On day 6 the movie collected Rs 3.30 Cr.

Now according to day 7 collection, the movie is doing great. The movie collected around Rs 3 Cr. India Net while in terms of worldwide collection, the movie made around Rs 76.15 Cr.

We can surely say that the movie is still having a good grip over the audience and the fans are loving it.

