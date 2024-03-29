Crew day 1 box office prediction: Looks like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's flight to take off very well

MUMBAI: Movie Crew has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the announcement was made, later we have seen the teaser and the trailer that got a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over the nation, the movie that has some amazing star cast like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh,Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and others is directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Today finally the movie has hit the big screen and it is already getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over the internet, there are many videos which are floating all over the internet which are praising all the actors and the premise of the movie also the overall report of the movie is decent.

Talking about day 1 prediction of the movie, it looks like the flight is all set to take off very well as it is getting a good reviews from the fans all over, if we talk about numbers The Day One collection of the movie can be around 3 to 5 crores, well if this is the scenario the weekend of the movie can be decent and rest is depending up on the late night and the Saturday early morning shows and their response.

