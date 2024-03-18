Crew: Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer looks like a potential hit, here is why

Here are the elements why Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu starrer movie Crew looks like a potential hit
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 20:22
movie_image: 
Tabu

MUMBAI: Movie Crew has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the announcement video and the trailer was out, the movie that has some amazing star cast like Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pooja Bhamrrah, Myra Singh is getting a big Thumbs up just by the trailer. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and it is all set to hit the big screen this month.

With many movies doing not so good business at the box office, Crew has the potential of becoming a super hit at the box office. First of all the major point is that the movie being a woman centric one the movie does not speak about only women, it is a genre of thriller and heist which we do not see in the women centric films.

Another major point which is driving the attention of the fans and audience is a beautiful star cast, we are going to see great names like Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu for the first time, all these actress are  coming together, they are not only looking Supremely gorgeous but they all looking extremely hot in the trailer itself. Other cast members are also adding value in the movie. Actors Kapil Sharma, Diljit Dosanj and Rajesh Sharma are going to do some hilarious comedy scenes and tickle your funny bones.

Also read - Crew: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer faces these censor alterations

 

The movie is looking very colourful, the music and the BGM is already the talk of the town, also talking about the songs, the songs are looking very interesting, it will be peppy, we can expect some good amount of dance numbers coming from this movie.

Another major point of the movie looking at the trailer are the one liners coming from all the actor especially from the actress Tabu, no doubt she is one of the versatile actresses and we are going to see yet another comedy side of the actress in the upcoming movie Crew.

Well these are the elements and factors of the movie Crew which are driving the attention of the fans and which are making the movie a potential hit. What are your views on these points and how excited are you for the movie Crew, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Crew trailer leaves the Industry celebrities raving about it! WINS hearts across! From Karisma Kapoor To Bhumi Pednekar To Saba Pataudi everyone praised i

crew Kriti Sanon Kareena Kapoor Khan Tabu Diljit Dosanjh Kapil Sharma Saswata Chatterjee Kulbhushan Kharbanda Pooja Bhamrrah Myra Singh Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 20:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ae Watan Mere Watan: Sara Ali Khan’s performance, strong screenplay and more factors to look forward to
MUMBAI: Ae Watan Mere Watan directed by Kannan Iyerhas been in the news for a while. The film stars Sara Ali Khan in...
Crew takes over! The trailer this out an out entertaining comedy heist becomes the most-viewed trailer with 50+ million views
MUMBAI: The out-and-out entertaining trailer of ‘Crew’ has made immense noise all over. Following the massive response...
Nitesh Tiwari's Cinematic Journey: From Dangal to Chhichhore, A Tale of Directorial Brilliance
MUMBAI: Nitesh Tiwari stands as one of the most accomplished and insightful filmmakers in Indian cinema. With a string...
Anupamaa : Fan - Fiction! Netizens have mixed emotions of Anuj moving on with Shruti demand to see Anupama and Anuj's love story
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Bastar: Adah Sharma starrer is falling flat on THESE elements
MUMBAI: Movie Bastar The Naxal Story has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since that teaser was out, the...
Sarah Jane Dias grabs the attention as she strikes a stunning pose in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI: Actress Sarah Jane Dias has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience with her amazing acting...
Recent Stories
Crew
Crew takes over! The trailer this out an out entertaining comedy heist becomes the most-viewed trailer with 50+ million views
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Crew
Crew takes over! The trailer this out an out entertaining comedy heist becomes the most-viewed trailer with 50+ million views
Nitesh
Nitesh Tiwari's Cinematic Journey: From Dangal to Chhichhore, A Tale of Directorial Brilliance
Adah
Bastar: Adah Sharma starrer is falling flat on THESE elements
Kunal
Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express took over Pune! Director Kunal Kemmu, Divyenndu and Pratik Gandhi, graced the city for promotions
Mukesh Khanna
Mukesh Khanna takes down his YouTube video and post about rumoured Ranveer Singh-Shaktiman project
Karan Johar
Bad Newz: Karan Johar announces new Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer