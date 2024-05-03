Crew: Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and are set to mesmerize in this new song ‘Naina’

MUMBAI : Ever since the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu for The Crew, the audience have become too eager for the release of the movie.

Other than Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu the movie also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in leading roles. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and was the subject of conversation for quite a long time mainly due to its stellar star cast.

While fans eagerly awaited additional information about the film, the makers forced the public to wait for a while. The movie's teaser, which the audience had been waiting for, finally arrived.

The audience embraced the teaser, which debuted with great fanfare. The teaser showcased Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Kareena Kapoor Khan's incredible collaboration as they attempt to alter their lives through a robbery.

Everyone's excitement level was undoubtedly raised by the movie's introduction video. The movie's 29th March release date was revealed to the audience in the teaser.

The audience is already anticipating the release of the movie's trailer, but first, the producers have opted to share with us a song from the movie, featuring Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and Tabu.

You heard it right! The makers announced earlier that there will be a song release. The title of the song will be ‘Naina’. The first glimpse of the song showed Kriti Sanon in a breathtakingly hot avatar.

However, this is not where it all ends. There was a second glimpse of the song and it added to the hype as we got to see the artists behind the voice.

Finally the song has released and you can take a look at it here:

As we listen to the song and get lost in the tune, we get to enjoy not just the mesmerizing looks of the actresses but also the magical voice of Diljit Dosanjh along with rapper Baadshah.

Baadshah has arrived to take the song to another level this time and the combination of Diljit and Baadshah is just amazing. The lyrics are very catchy along with the soulful tuning mixed with modern production.

This song is sure to play in loops even after it ends. We shall look forward to the release of the movie on 29th march.

The Crew has been produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor under the Production Balaji Motion Pictures Limited, Anil Kapoor Productions.

