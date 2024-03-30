Crew, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Kriti Sanon is back on track of hits

Actress Kriti Sanon is back on track of giving hits, with the movies like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and now Crew
Kriti

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have today, the actress is the current talk of town for her movie Crew that also has Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over because of the good concept and good comedy in the movie, also the actress Kriti Sanon added a good amount of Glam and comedy in the movie.

As we know earlier it was not a good time for the actress Kriti Sanon as all her movies were getting rejected by the fans and she was not getting a clean hit at the Indian box office, right from her movie Panipat which was a disaster, the actress went on to give mixed or flop movies, only movie Mimi was very well appreciated by the fans but that was a OTT release, later we have seen movies like Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchhan Paandey, Heropanti 2, Bhediya, Shehzada, Adipurush, Ganapath, which were rejected by the fans all over and was the box office failure.

After delivering 7 flops in a row the actress was later seen in the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and here she was immensely loved by the fans as Sifra, the actress who played robot in the movie was loved by the fans. And now later we see the actress is getting a lot of love from the fans for her movie Crew. Looking at the collection of the movie Crew indeed it is another feather in the cap of the actress. Well now we can say that the actress is back on the track of giving hits after a line of flops.

Indeed the actress Kriti Sanon was super hot and was too good in the movie Crew and we shall look forward to seeing more of such great characters coming from the side of the actress in the upcoming days.

