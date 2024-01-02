Woah! Kriti Sanon looks stunning as she steps out for a movie promotions, we really cannot take our eyes off her

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon is on cloud 9 as her movie is all set to hit big screens soon. The actress who has been known for her cuteness and her charm along with her acting and her fashion is all set to share screen with the movie actor Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming romantic movie titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which is said to a unique and impossible love story.

The trailer of the movie is getting huge thumbs up from the fans all over and they are eagerly waiting for the movie to see the fresh pair of Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor for the first time. The actress has been grabbing the attention and is the subject of conversation as she will be seen playing a robot in the movie. Well, she has grabbed the attention and the eyeballs of the fans with her sizzling fashion as she was clicked around the city promoting her movie.



Also read - Must Read! Why Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is an important film for Kriti Sanon

Indeed, actress Kriti Sanon is looking super cute and extremely beautiful as she steps out for the movie promotion. Once again, she has managed to grab the attention with her fashion statement and made our jaws drop. Well, indeed she is the perfect combination of hotness and cuteness who has been serving the fans with some great fashion goals over the time. We really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful clicks of the actress Kriti Sanon and we shall look forward to seeing more of the actress in the coming time. What are your views on these clicks of the actress and how will you rate her looks? Do let us know in the comment section below. For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Trolled! "That was very rude Kriti" netizens troll Kriti Sanon for this behavior, check out the video