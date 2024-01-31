Must Read! Why Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is an important film for Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to hit the big screens, the movie is indeed one of the talked about movies in current time as the trailer and the songs has set the tone right for the movie, well the movie that has Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and the fans are waiting to see the fresh pair and the magic of the chemistry between Shahid and Kriti.

Well for the fans who all are waiting for the movie do you know the movie is very important for the actress Kriti Sanon, yes you heard right, actress Kriti Sanon has been grabbing the attention and ruling the hearts with her movies and characters, indeed she is one of the most loved and followed stars we have in acting space. But do you know it has been long since the actress has given a clean hit on big screens

Also read - Song Out! The title track of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will surely get you hooked to it

If we see the last releases of the actress on the big screens it was all which were not upto mark and were rejected by the fans all over, these movies were, Panipat, Bachchhan Paandey, Bhediya, Shehzad, Adipurush, Ganapath, indeed these movies were either flop and were rejected by the fans. Having said that, it's been long since we have seen a clean hit big screen movie of the actress and the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is very very important for the actress and to have a hit sign in her name.

What are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and to see the actress Kriti Sanon as a beautiful robot? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to hit the big screens on 9th February.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Trolled! "That was very rude Kriti" netizens troll Kriti Sanon for this behavior, check out the video