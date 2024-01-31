Must Read! Why Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is an important film for Kriti Sanon

Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to hit the screens and here is why the movie is very important for the actress Kriti Sanon as her last 6 theatrical release were flop
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/31/2024 - 18:41
movie_image: 
Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to hit the big screens, the movie is indeed one of the talked about movies in current time as the trailer and the songs has set the tone right for the movie, well the movie that has Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and the fans are waiting to see the fresh pair and the magic of the chemistry between Shahid and Kriti.

Well for the fans who all are waiting for the movie do you know the movie is very important for the actress Kriti Sanon, yes you heard right, actress Kriti Sanon has been grabbing the attention and ruling the hearts with her movies and characters, indeed she is one of the most loved and followed stars we have in acting space. But do you know it has been long since the actress has given a clean hit on big screens

Also read - Song Out! The title track of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will surely get you hooked to it

 

If we see the last releases of the actress on the big screens it was all which were not upto mark and were rejected by the fans all over, these movies were, Panipat, Bachchhan Paandey, Bhediya, Shehzad, Adipurush, Ganapath, indeed these movies were either flop and were rejected by the fans. Having said that, it's been long since we have seen a clean hit big screen movie of the actress and the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is very very important for the actress and to have a hit sign in her name.

What are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and to see the actress Kriti Sanon as a beautiful robot? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to hit the big screens on 9th February.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Trolled! "That was very rude Kriti" netizens troll Kriti Sanon for this behavior, check out the video

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya songs Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon fans Shahid Kapoor Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/31/2024 - 18:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Yash Raj
Wow! Yash Raj Films appoints filmmaker Mohit Suri for a love story?
Priyanka Chopra
Wow! Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra opens up about her wedding plans in March 2024, Shares excitement; Says ‘We will be getting married…’
Triptii Dimri
Super Cute! Triptii Dimri wishes her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant a very happy birthday, check out the deets inside
Anjali Anand
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress Anjali Anand, who has collaborated with Shabana Azmi on three projects, shares an emotional note for her, says, “It hit me that I'm not going to see her the next time I walk into a room filled with people I don't kn
Fighter
Box office! Fighter falls flat on Tuesday, here are the collections of the movie
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora
Happy Birthday! THIS is how Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora wished Amrita Arora for her birthday, deets inside