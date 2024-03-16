Crew Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon reveals how women-centric movies have taken a step further with this one

MUMBAI: Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' has been getting a lot of attention from the audience in a positive manner. The movie stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles while we also get to watch Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh playing pivotal roles.

Ever since the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu for the movie, the audience have become too eager for the release of the movie. The movie was a topic of conversation for quite some time due to its stellar cast.

The teaser came like a storm and was loved by the audiences. Recently, the makers released a couple of songs from the movie and it quickly became a part of the playlist for a lot of people in the audience. Today, the makers released the trailer of the movie and we could not stop laughing at this one. The trailer is really promising.

At the trailer launch event, when Kriti Sanon was asked about her experience of working with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, the actress replied by saying, “I think we all get to work with men mostly and it was very very refreshing to actually work with women, who are so talented, who I have admired for years and I think we all look up to them in what they bring to the table and for the fact that they have been reinventing themselves and how. I think the way this film has been written, the way these characters are, there’s so much life and there’s so much chemistry between these three. I think what people are loving, what I am hearing is the chemistry in general and that’s about the Crew.”

Kriti Sanon also added that every time there’s a women centric movie made, the audience expects it to be serious, that it must be based on some serious topic or that there must be some men-bashing but it’s nothing like that as you can see women can do comedy also very well so really hope you all love it.

The Crew has been produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor under the Production Balaji Motion Pictures Limited, Anil Kapoor Productions.

