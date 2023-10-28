Cute! Riteish Deshmukh along with this his family is all prepared for Halloween, check out these cute videos that gives major couple goals

Once again the family has posted something that is really winning the hearts of netizens all over the internet. As we all know that Halloween is around the corner and people are preparing for the festival.
MUMBAI :Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are the most favorite star couple of the entertainment industry. The cute couple who met and fell in love on the sets of their 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam, give out major couple goals and have a huge fan following on social media who just enjoy their reels and posts. The couple are blessed with two boys; Riaan (8yrs) and Rayhl (7yrs).

Talking about the couple, their love and camaraderie shines through every time they make a public appearance. Be it reality shows or the hilarious Instagram Reels, Genelia and Riteish’s chemistry is unmatchable.

There are times when paps spot Riteish or Genelia with their kids and the netizens love to see how well-mannered both the kids are. The family sure looks like a happy family and they never fail to entertain people with their updates that they post on their Instagram account.

This time, once again the family has posted something that is really winning the hearts of netizens all over the internet. As we all know that Halloween is around the corner and people are preparing for the festival.

Even the Deshmukh family has something planned and have really worked hard for it. Check out what the Deshmukh family has prepared for the festival:

As we can see in the videos how the family is preparing with so much hard work and the fans are in love with it.

Tell us your opinion about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

 

 

