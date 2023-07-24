Must read! Genelia D'Souza breaks silence on the rumours of husband Riteish Deshmukh forcing her to quit acting career

MUMBAI: Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are often considered the perfect couple of Bollywood. Their love and camaraderie shines through every time they make a public appearance. Be it reality shows or the hilarious Instagram Reels, Genelia and Reteish’s chemistry is unmatchable.

Their love story is an inspiration to many, and they only continue to win hearts. However, some rumours claim that Riteish prevented Genelia from pursuing her acting career post marriage. Now, in a latest interview, the actress dismissed such claims.

In an interaction with an entertainment portal, when Genelia D'Souza was asked whether or not Riteish Deshmukh asked her to quit acting post-marriage, she replied that people say and believe what they want to. But it was her decision to stay back as she enjoyed the parenting phase.

"And the good part is that I no more look for validation like I have to be part of this banner. I have to be part of a story that impressed me the day I read it,” Genelia added.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's love story is nothing less than a fairy tale. They first met on the sets of the film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. Their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life romance.

After a few years of dating, Genelia and Riteish decided to take their relationship to the next level. The love birds tied the knot in a traditional wedding on February 3, 2012. Two years later, they embraced parenthood.

In November 2014, Genelia and Riteish welcomed their first child, a baby boy Riaan, and their second baby boy, named Rahyl, was born in June 2016.

Credits - Bollywood Life