Dange trailer! Strong acting and great face off is what we expect from the movie

MUMBAI:Movie Dange has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over ever since the first poster and the look was out. The movie that has an amazing star cast like Harshvardhan Rane, Nikita Dutta, Ehan Bhat and TJ Bhanu is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Well, the first look and the poster has got a big thumbs up from the fans and audience and they are expecting some great face off from the movie. Today, finally the trailer of the movie is out and is setting the tone right with the title Dange.

What we see in the trailer is two parties having a great face off who have two different ideologies. One party belongs to Harshvardhan Rane and another one belongs to Ehan Bhatt. We also see a great dose of action in the trailer and the same is expected from the movie. Apart from action, what we see in the trailer is beautiful chemistry with the leading ladies.

We also expect some great music and songs as the movie is set on the college campus drama. Also we can hear some power pack dialogues in the trailer. The same is expected from the movie. Apart from all these factors the strong BGM is definitely making us watch the trailer on repeat value and the same is expected from the movie.

Definitely, the trailer has set the tone right which is matching with the title Dange and we look forward to this great face off. What are your views on the trailer of the movie Dange and how excited are you for it? Do let us know in the comment section below.

