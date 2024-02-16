Dange trailer! Strong acting and great face off is what we expect from the movie

The trailer of upcoming movie Dange is out and definitely it has all the elements that are required for a complete youth oriented movie.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/16/2024 - 11:00
movie_image: 
Dange

MUMBAI:Movie Dange has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over ever since the first poster and the look was out. The movie that has an amazing star cast like Harshvardhan Rane, Nikita Dutta, Ehan Bhat and TJ Bhanu is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Well, the first look and the poster has got a big thumbs up from the fans and audience and they are expecting some great face off from the movie. Today, finally the trailer of the movie is out and is setting the tone right with the title Dange. 

Also read - What! Sanjeeda Shaikh finally breaks her silence on dating rumors with Harshvardhan Rane

What we see in the trailer is two parties having a great face off who have two different ideologies. One party belongs to Harshvardhan Rane and another one belongs to Ehan Bhatt. We also see a great dose of action in the trailer and the same is expected from the movie. Apart from action, what we see in the trailer is beautiful chemistry with the leading ladies.

We also expect some great music and songs as the movie is set on the college campus drama. Also we can hear some power pack dialogues in the trailer. The same is expected from the movie. Apart from all these factors the strong BGM is definitely making us watch the trailer on repeat value and the same is expected from the movie.

Definitely, the trailer has set the tone right which is matching with the title Dange and we look forward to this great face off. What are your views on the trailer of the movie Dange and how excited are you for it? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Dange actor Harshvardhan Rane has a special request to fans who missed watching Sanam Teri Kasam in theatres

Dange Bejoy Nambiar Harshvardhan Rane Nikita Dutta Ehan Bhat and TJ Bhanu Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/16/2024 - 11:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pandya Store: Really! Amrish will tell Dhaval that he has also arranged for the medicines for the clinic, Amba smirks
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Jhanak: Oh No! Aniruddh confesses his love for Arshi, claims going behind Jhanak was a MISTAKE
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Jhanak is has ventured into unexplored territory and Hiba Nawab essays the titular role of...
Dange trailer! Strong acting and great face off is what we expect from the movie
MUMBAI:Movie Dange has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over ever since the first poster and the look was...
Heartwarming! Dil Dosti Dance fame Alisha Singh announces engagement; Heartfelt reactions pour in from Mouni Roy, Neha Kakkar
MUMBAI: Alisha Singh is well-known for starring in shows like Dance India Dance and Dosti Dance. The choreographer-...
Sunny Leone to judge an upcoming fashion show ‘Glam Fame Season 1’; Auditions begin now!
MUMBAI: Actress and model Sunny Leone has been the face of several reality shows and now, she is back with Glam Fame...
Incredible! Chhavi Mittal shares inspirational video detailing her journey to recovery from cancer; Says 'Meet CHHAVI 5.0'
MUMBAI: Chhavi Mittal has demonstrated what a brave victory over breast cancer looks like. Since recovering from the...
Recent Stories
Dange
Dange trailer! Strong acting and great face off is what we expect from the movie
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Wow! Title track of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be out on this date
Chandrika Ravi
Sizzling Hot! These pictures of actress Chandrika Ravi defines nothing but boldness
Amy
Interesting! Amy Jackson Returns to Bollywood with Action Thriller "Crakk," Excited for Son Andreas to See Her On-Screen
Hrithik
Finally! Hrithik Roshan Set to Begin Shooting for "War 2" with Action-Packed Introductory Sequence
Kriti
Amazing! Kriti Sanon Celebrates 10 Years in Bollywood, Aims to Inspire
Ranveer
Wow! Gully Boy Completes 5 Years: Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi Celebrate