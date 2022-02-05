Dangerous! South filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan says south star Manju Warrier’s life is in danger, scroll down to know more

Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has directed Manju Warrier for ‘Kayattam’
MUMBAI: Acclaimed filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has put a couple of social media posts alleging that superstar Manju Warrier’s life is in danger. In a post, dated May 1, 2022, the filmmaker has alleged that Manju Warrier is in the custody of a few people, with vested interests.

“Very Serious: Actress’s life is in danger. It has been four days since I posted on social media that the life of famous Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is in danger and she is in the custody of some people with vested interests. I posted the names of her managers Bineesh Chandran and Binu Nair and the reasons why I believe she is in detention. But so far neither Manju Warrier nor anyone else concerned has responded,” the filmmaker penned down a post.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan who has previously directed Manju Warrier for ‘Kayattam’ has alleged that he believes Manju Warrier’s managers are the reason why the actress is in detention.

“Manju Warrier's silence reinforces my suspicion. Yesterday I sent an email to @wcc_cinema wcc, organisation working for gender equality in Malayalam cinema. They, too, remain silent on the matter. When I say this on social media today, many people try to see this very serious issue as a joke. I would like the national media to take this issue seriously (sic),” Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s post reads.

