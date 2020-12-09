Deepika, John, Kriti, and others join Akshay Kumar in Housefull 5

MUMBAI: Good news for Housefull fans!

Well, producers Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar are bringing the biggest ensemble for Housefull 5. Post the stupendous success at the box office last year with Housefull 4 hitting the 200 crore mark, the producer-superstar duo have locked the idea and cast for Housefull 5.

According to the reports, the entire cast from all the Housefull franchises will come together for this mammoth project. "Housefull 5 will mark the return of Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others from the previous four installments to the project. It is being envisioned on a huge scale. The idea has been locked and the cast has been spoken to, already,” a source told Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Sajid Nadiadwala plans to bring together the cast of Hosefull series in Housefull 5

The source further shared, "It will be a huge ensemble cast since all the characters are coming back together for the fifth instalment. Sajid along with his team are working on the script and plan to shoot the movie in Imax format. Last films shot in Bollywood in the format include Bahubali & Padmavaat. With this Sajid & Akshay are making their own Comedy Avenger Universe and they plan to go all out for this one.”

Are you excited to watch all the stars in one frame? Hit the comment section.

ALSO READ: Did you know: Akshay Kumar had helped Laxmi Agarwal during her initial struggling days?

CREDITS: PINKVILLA