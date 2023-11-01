Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look; netizens say, "Pathaan ki pathani pehnei hai lagta hai"

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone impressed one and all with her action-packed avatar in the Pathaan trailer which was released yesterday. The trailer has received a mixed response because many felt that more than Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have been given scope in it.

Well, recently Deepika was spotted at the airport and she asked paparazzi about the trailer, and of course her smile stole her fans’ hearts. However, netizens are not happy with the outfit of Deepika and they are trolling her for it.

A netizen commented, “Srsly looks like abhi abhi hospital se bhaag ke aayi ho.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Nowadays her dressing sense is disaster really.” One more netizen commented, “Itney kapdey pathan ki pathani pehnei hi lagtah.”

What do you have to say about Deepika’s airport look? Let us know in the comments below…

Talking about Pathaan, the movie is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is slated to release on 25th January 2023.

YRF is creating a spy universe with Pathaan, Tiger, and Kabir (War). There have been reports that Salman Khan has a cameo in Pathaan and SRK will be seen in a cameo in Tiger 3 as well. Reportedly, even Hrithik has a cameo in Pathaan. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Talking about Deepika’s movies, apart from Pathaan, the actress has Project K, Fighter, The Intern remake, and Singham Again lined up. Everyone is eagerly waiting to know what response Pathaan will get at the box office.

