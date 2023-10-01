Pathaan Trailer: Will Shah Rukh Khan get a good scope in trailer 2 with Salman Khan?

MUMBAI :Today, the much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan was released. The trailer is getting a mixed response, and one of the shocking elements is that SRK has been given less scope in it.

Shah Rukh Khan plays the titular role in the movie and in the trailer; the screen time given to him is lesser than John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. People are wondering why SRK has been given less scope in the trailer.

John and Deepika are the show stealers as they have been given some really good scenes in the trailer, especially John. He is looking super hot and his chiseled body has grabbed everyone’s attention.

There have been reports that there will be two trailers of Pathaan. The first trailer will not have Salman Khan’s appearance in it, but Aditya Chopra has planned the second trailer which will have Salman as Tiger in it and might be launched closer to the release. However, the reports also suggest that Aditya Chopra has not yet decided whether the second trailer will be out or not.

Well, if the reports turn out to be true, and if there’s a second trailer, let’s hope that along with Salman Khan even Shah Rukh Khan gets a good scope in it.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is slated to release on 25th January 2023. It will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback as a lead after a gap of four years. He was last seen in the 2018 release Zero which had failed to make a mark at the box office.

