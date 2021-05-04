Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone tested positive for coronavirus

MUMBAI: Actor Deepika Padukone's father and a celebrated former badminton player Prakash Padukone is tested positive for coronavirus. He has been hospitalised recently, his wife Ujjala Padukone and younger daughter Anisha Padukone have also tested positive for the virus it is said that he will get discharge later this week.

Prakash's close friend Vimal Kumar revealed to media that, "Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive. They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru. He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days."

Well, having said that there is no current update on the health of Prakash Padukone and we do wish for the speedy recovery for him and his family.

For the unknown, Prakash Padukone is a legendary figure in the field of badminton. He is also the frist Indian to win men's singles title at the All England Open Badminton Championships in the year 1980. He is also a recipient of the Arjuna Award (1972) and the Padma Shri (1982).

