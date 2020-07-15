This is Deepika Padukone's first thing on bucket list post lockdown!

MUMBAI: Bollywood's diva Deepika Padukone is at home, spending some quality time with husband Ranveer Singh. She regularly shares pictures, videos of what she's up to during the quarantine break. The actress has managed to keep herself busy with activities like cooking, exercising and shares updates with fans as well. As it’s been months since the country is under the Coronavirus lockdown, and now Deepika Padukone reveals what is on her post lockdown bucket list and it is too emotional and heartfelt. The Chhapaak actress shares the first thing she’d like to do after quarantine is over.(via spotboye)

On Instagram today, Deepika Padukone held a ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. As many fans replied to the actress asking whatever they wish to know, Deepika made sure she replied to them. Taking to her Instagram stories, Deepika shared her first reply. When one fan questioned her about what is on her post lockdown bucket list, the reply of the actress will make anyone want to grab a box of tissues.

Deepika Padukone's reply will make anyone emotional. In her reply to the fan’s question, the Chhapaak actress said, “Visit my parents and sister in Bangalore!” Clearly, just as many of us miss our family members who are away from us during the lockdown, Deepika too shares the same feeling. The actress mentioned that the first thing on her post lockdown bucket list is that she wants to visit her parents, Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone, and sister Anisha Padukone, once the lockdown is lifted.

