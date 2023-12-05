Delicious! From Kebabs to vegan options, here’s what will be served at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s food menu at the engagement

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. A couple of days ago, it was reported that they will be getting engaged in Delhi on 13th May 2023, and it looks like the reports might turn out to be true.

Parineeti along with AAP MP Raghav and her brother was earlier spotted at Mumbai leaving for Delhi, and the couple was also spotted at Delhi airport. Well, they have been ignoring questions about the wedding, but today, Raghav Chadha kind of confirmed the marriage.

Also Read: Shocking! Amid the rumours of engagement on 13 May, Parineeti Chopra once again ignores question about marriage

A lot of big names from the Hindi cinema industry as well as dignitaries from the political world will be there and Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra will be part of the engagement in Delhi too. Reportedly, Parineeti’s brothers Sahaj and Shivang have taken charge of the food menu. Sahaj is in the food business and will be providing some delectable food options in the Indian cuisine that include Kebabs and vegan options for those who choose.

Reportedly Raghav has been added to the family whatsapp group and all discussions pertaining to their engagement are happening there.

Fans cannot wait to see what the couple will wear for their big day tomorrow.

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra gets clicked at Manish Malhotra's house; netizens say, "Bridal lehenga ke liye design dekhne aayi thi"

Parineeti was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchaai. She will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indiatoday



