Shocking! Amid the rumours of engagement on 13 May, Parineeti Chopra once again ignores question about marriage

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past couple of months. But, neither the actress nor the politician have spoken up about it. There have been rumours of them getting engaged and some reports also stated that they are already engaged. However, the recent reports suggest that the engagement will happen on 13th May 2023.

Now, amid the rumours of engagement, Parineeti was spotted outside Manish Malhotra’s office, and paparazzi asked her about the wedding date. So, as usual the actress decided to ignore the question.

Also Read: Really! Parineeti Chopra finally spills the beans on her wedding with Raghav Chadha, says “There is a thin line between…”

Her frequent visits to Manish Malhotra’s house, and now, office has made people wonder whether she is meeting the designer for her wedding lehenga. However, there’s no confirmation about it.

When it comes to their love story, we have read many reports about how they met. Some reports said that they were together in college, and some stated that they met in Punjab when Parineeti was shooting for a film. However, the speculations of them dating and marriage started a few months ago, when they were clicked together outside a restaurant.

Talking about Parineeti Chopra’s movies, the actress will be seen in Capsule Gill, Chamkila, and Shiddat 2. The shooting of Capsule Gill and Chamkila have been wrapped up, but the release date of the movies is not yet announced. Meanwhile, Shiddat 2 was announced a few days ago, and it will have Sunny Kaushal opposite Parineeti.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha get engaged; wedding to be held in October

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.