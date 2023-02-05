Shocking! Amid the rumours of engagement on 13 May, Parineeti Chopra once again ignores question about marriage

Amid the rumours of engagement, Parineeti Chopra was spotted outside Manish Malhotra’s office, and paparazzi asked her about the wedding date. So, as usual the actress decided to ignore the question.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 19:43
movie_image: 
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past couple of months. But, neither the actress nor the politician have spoken up about it. There have been rumours of them getting engaged and some reports also stated that they are already engaged. However, the recent reports suggest that the engagement will happen on 13th May 2023.

Now, amid the rumours of engagement, Parineeti was spotted outside Manish Malhotra’s office, and paparazzi asked her about the wedding date. So, as usual the actress decided to ignore the question.

Also Read: Really! Parineeti Chopra finally spills the beans on her wedding with Raghav Chadha, says “There is a thin line between…”

Her frequent visits to Manish Malhotra’s house, and now, office has made people wonder whether she is meeting the designer for her wedding lehenga. However, there’s no confirmation about it.

When it comes to their love story, we have read many reports about how they met. Some reports said that they were together in college, and some stated that they met in Punjab when Parineeti was shooting for a film. However, the speculations of them dating and marriage started a few months ago, when they were clicked together outside a restaurant.

Talking about Parineeti Chopra’s movies, the actress will be seen in Capsule Gill, Chamkila, and Shiddat 2. The shooting of Capsule Gill and Chamkila have been wrapped up, but the release date of the movies is not yet announced. Meanwhile, Shiddat 2 was announced a few days ago, and it will have Sunny Kaushal opposite Parineeti.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha get engaged; wedding to be held in October

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Parineeti Chopra RAGHAV CHADHA Manish Malhotra CAPSULE GILL Chamkila Shiddat 2 Saina The Girl On The Train Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 19:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Danger! Eisha in BIG trouble as Daksh kidnaps her
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Twists and Turns in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible: Chirag and Prathana's disappearance leads to the questioning of Pushpa
MUMBAI:   Pushpa Impossible is a heartwarming and uplifting tale that follows the journey of a strong and determined...
JOIN SANYA MALHOTRA AND NETFLIX IN THE QUEST OF FINDING THE MISSING KATHALS! TRAILER OF KATHAL- A JACKFRUIT MYSTERY LAUNCHES TODAY!
MUMBAI :  Sanya Malhotra, in association with Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms is back on Netflix with the...
"As an actor, I feel the only limitations that we have is what we set on ourselves" Ridhi Dogra opens up on actors being type-casted basis of medium
MUMBAI : Be it television, web series, films, and music videos Ridhi Dogra is one of the finest actors in the industry...
Fans shower love on Vijay Deverakonda's smiling pictures! Calls it, "That heart throbbing smile "
MUMBAI : Vijay Deverakonda fans flooded social media with their love on his smile! Calls it, "Million dollar smile"That...
Suhaagan: Funny! Phoolmati gets cow dung on her face, Bindiya and Payal fail to control their laughter
MUMBAI: Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is one of the most popular production houses. The production house is here with a new...
Recent Stories
Vijay
Fans shower love on Vijay Deverakonda's smiling pictures! Calls it, "That heart throbbing smile "
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vijay
Fans shower love on Vijay Deverakonda's smiling pictures! Calls it, "That heart throbbing smile "
Salman Khan
Must Read! Salman Khan should collaborate with these directors to be back with a bang
Adah Sharma
Adah Sharma speaks up for 'The Kerala Story'; don't judge film by its trailer
The Kerala Story
'The Kerala Story': After row, 32,000 missing women changed to 3
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Oh No! Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her botched nose surgery, “I went into a deep, deep depression”
Bhumi Pednekar
Trolled! Bhumi Pednekar tells paparazzi ‘bahot garmi hai’; netizens say, “Then wear something light and comfy”