DELIGHTFUL!: SRK poses with his legal team after son Aryan gets bail

Mumbai: In the first photographs that have emerged after his son Aryan Khan was granted bail, superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen smiling with his team of lawyers on Thursday.

Lawyer Satish Maneshinde and his team were part of Aryan Khan's defence who have been working for over three weeks, trying to secure bail.

"Shah Rukh Khan was delighted after the order. His fight has yielded results," Mr Maneshinde told the reported, adding that the arrest had been illegal from the beginning since no drugs were found on Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan was granted bail three weeks after his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case. He will spend at least one more night in prison as his team can apply for his release only after the Bombay High Court's formal order tomorrow.

"Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the High Court. No possession, no evidence, no consumption, no conspiracy - right from the first moment when he was detained on 2nd November, nor is there anything as of now," Mr Maneshinde was quoted as saying.

Credits: NDTV