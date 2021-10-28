DELIGHTFUL! From visiting Burj Khalifa to gorging on Lebanese food, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares PICS from her Dubai trip; check out

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been wooing the audience with her work in cinema. She is one of the most popular actresses.

The actress is currently making headlines for her Dubai trip. Samantha has travelled to Dubai and given her fans a glimpse of her trip by sharing pictures from the city.

Samantha took to Instagram Stories and shared her first photo from near the Burj Khalifa. In her next Instagram Story, she posted a video clip of a host of Lebanese dishes and wrote, "First stop Lebanese" followed by a heart face emoji. In the next story, she shared a picture of the dish she was having and captioned it, "Live for vine leaves" along with a red heart emoji.

The diva also re-shared a post by her stylist Preetham Jukalker, who travelled with her, of a rainbow cake. She wrote, "Some rituals @neeraja.kona remember" followed by a hugging face emoji. Preetham also took to his Instagram Stories and shared several pictures and video clips as they travelled around Dubai. He also gave a peek of the Burj Khalifa at night. Recently, Samantha had shared a photo with Preetham and her makeup artist Sadhna Singh from the Hyderabad airport. Samantha was seen in a white shirt paired with matching shorts and had said that she was ‘going to foreign’.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the second season of the spy series, The Family Man. The show also featured Manoj Bajpayee Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, among others.

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES