Deva: Pavail Gulati opens up on his preparation for the film, ‘I felt compelled to immerse myself fully in the physical demands of the role’

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an action-packed film which also stars Pooja Hegde. The film will hit cinemas on Dussehra this October.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 09:30
movie_image: 
Pavail Gulati

MUMBAI: In the dynamic world of Bollywood, actor Pavail Gulati has had the privilege of collaborating with powerhouse women in the industry, and he recently took a moment to reflect on the valuable lessons he has learned from these influential figures. From working alongside Taapsee Pannu in 'Thappad' to sharing the screen with Saiyami Kher and being directed by Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer in 'Faadu', Pavail Gulati has been deeply impacted by the strength, resilience, and professionalism demonstrated by these accomplished women.

Also Read- Must Read! Pavail Gulati Reflects on Lessons Learned from Powerhouse Women in Bollywood

Pavail will be sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in the film. Speaking of his experience on performing his own stunts, Pavail revealed, “Working on ‘Deva’ has been an exhilarating journey filled with challenges and thrills. As someone who has always been drawn to the action genre and possesses a love for sports, I felt compelled to immerse myself fully in the physical demands of the role. Performing my own stunts was both a daunting and rewarding experience, allowing me to fully embody the essence of the character and elevate the authenticity of the action sequences.”

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an action-packed film which also stars Pooja Hegde. The film will hit cinemas on Dussehra this October.

Also Read- Exclusive! Check out Pavail Gulati’s first impression that he had of Rashmika Madan

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-TakeOneDigitalNetwork

Shahid Kapoor Pavail Gulati Pooja Hegde Deva Rosshan Andrrews Zee Studios Kayamkulam salute Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 09:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Karan Kundra opens up about the challenges he has faced in his career
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been part of many...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Durva furious to see Ishaan gifting a saree to Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ankita Lokhande adds a playful touch to Holi by Smearing colors on husband Vicky Jain's Face; He says ‘Sara shoshan patiyo ke saath…’
MUMBAI: In the world of entertainment, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most sought-after couples. The...
Kavya Spoiler: Adhiraj shocked to witness Kavya's smartness
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Emraan Hashmi to collaborate with Farhan Akhtar for 'Ground Zero', Not Don 3
MUMBAI: After receiving praise for his roles in Tiger 3 and the OTT series Showtime, Emraan Hashmi, who is best known...
Deva: Pavail Gulati opens up on his preparation for the film, ‘I felt compelled to immerse myself fully in the physical demands of the role’
MUMBAI: In the dynamic world of Bollywood, actor Pavail Gulati has had the privilege of collaborating with powerhouse...
Recent Stories
Emraan
Emraan Hashmi to collaborate with Farhan Akhtar for 'Ground Zero', Not Don 3
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Emraan
Emraan Hashmi to collaborate with Farhan Akhtar for 'Ground Zero', Not Don 3
Shoojit Sircar
Shoojit Sircar on his upcoming Abhishek Bahchan starrer, ‘my films are drawn from my own life’
Javed
Javed Akhtar gets emotional as he recalls nearly ‘dying of starvation’, ‘there must be crores of people who suffered the way I suffered’
Vikrant
Vikrant Massey candidly talks on parenthood impact and reveals wife Sheetal Thakur’s unique complaint
Emraan
Emraan Hashmi reveals how shocked he was when Why Cheat India and The Body didn't work
Sriram
Sriram Raghavan talks about his upcoming film Ikkis starring Agastya Nanda