Deva: Pavail Gulati opens up on his preparation for the film, ‘I felt compelled to immerse myself fully in the physical demands of the role’

MUMBAI: In the dynamic world of Bollywood, actor Pavail Gulati has had the privilege of collaborating with powerhouse women in the industry, and he recently took a moment to reflect on the valuable lessons he has learned from these influential figures. From working alongside Taapsee Pannu in 'Thappad' to sharing the screen with Saiyami Kher and being directed by Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer in 'Faadu', Pavail Gulati has been deeply impacted by the strength, resilience, and professionalism demonstrated by these accomplished women.

Pavail will be sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in the film. Speaking of his experience on performing his own stunts, Pavail revealed, “Working on ‘Deva’ has been an exhilarating journey filled with challenges and thrills. As someone who has always been drawn to the action genre and possesses a love for sports, I felt compelled to immerse myself fully in the physical demands of the role. Performing my own stunts was both a daunting and rewarding experience, allowing me to fully embody the essence of the character and elevate the authenticity of the action sequences.”

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an action-packed film which also stars Pooja Hegde. The film will hit cinemas on Dussehra this October.

Credit-TakeOneDigitalNetwork