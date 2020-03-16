Dhamaka! Filmmaker Anees Bazmee confirms ‘No Entry’ sequel with the trio – Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Anil Kapoor

MUMBAI: Good news for Salman Khan fans as director Anees Bazmee, confirmed the sequel to his 2005 film ‘No Entry’. According to the media reports, the filmmaker opened up about No Entry's sequel and also revealed that Salman will reunite with his No Entry co-stars Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor.

Emphasising on the shoot details, Anees revealed, "The shoot of the film is going to start very soon. Salman bhai is there along with Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor.”

Earlier, producer Boney Kapoor had mentioned that he has the script of No Entry's sequel ready. "I have the script and now it is up to Salman if he wants to do it and when he wants to do it. On his birthday, he said that he is doing the film, so I have the script ready and I am ready when he wants to go ahead with it.”

“Anees is the director and he has also worked on the script. The idea of the film was somebody else's. The No Entry Mein Entry script that I have is better than the No Entry one. It is 10 times funnier than No Entry, but the film to be made completely depends on Salman, it can be made only with him," he said.

